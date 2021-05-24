Unvaccinated adults rarely get COVID-19 vaccine info from their providers, study shows

Of American adults who chose not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and have a healthcare provider, only 1 in 5 of them said they had received information about the vaccines from their providers, according to survey results released May 24 by think tank Urban Institute.

Urban Institute surveyed 9,067 American adults between April 2 and April 20. Among adults who reported they were eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine but had not tried to get one, two-thirds had a personal healthcare provider. Among this group, 73 percent said they trust their providers for information about COVID-19 vaccines, but just 19 percent have obtained such information from their providers

Among those who were eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and opted not to receive it, 56 percent said they trust their physicians and healthcare providers to provide information about vaccines. Fifty-three percent trust their family and friends, and 49 percent trust pharmacists.

The most common reasons behind this group's vaccine hesitancy were concerns about long-term side effects, worries that the vaccines were developed too quickly and wanting to know more about the vaccines' efficacy in preventing COVID-19.