U of Florida builds AI platform for hospital pharmacists

Gainesville-based University of Florida College of Pharmacy has launched a new AI hub designed to centralize the college’s AI research, clinical collaboration and educational initiatives.

The hub’s flagship initiative is PharmAIcist, an AI platform designed to integrate with EHRs and support hospital pharmacists through clinical decision support tools, according to a May 20 news release. UF said the platform is intended to help identify patients who would benefit most from pharmacist involvement and improve medication management workflows.

University leaders said the hub also aims to support pharmacy AI research, faculty collaboration and educational programs. Planned initiatives include AI training programs, postdoctoral fellowships and partnerships with hospitals to evaluate the technology’s use in clinical settings.

Within the next five years, the college plans to establish certification programs for AI in pharmacy, expand its AI service directory and integrate PharmAIcist into UF Health workflows.

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