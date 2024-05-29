Tumors shrink for 62% of patients in Merck study

In a phase 2/3 trial investigating the efficacy of Keytruda with two chemotherapies, tumors shrank among 3 in 5 patients with pleural mesothelioma, Merck said May 29.

The cancer develops in the lungs and chest wall. It often progresses rapidly, and the first-year survival rate is only 12%, the drugmaker said. In a trial comparing cisplatin and pemetrexed versus Keytruda, cisplatin and pemetrexed, the latter achieved better results. The Keytruda group saw a 62% objective response rate, and the chemotherapy-only cohort had a 38% ORR.

The risk of death fell by 21% for the Keytruda-chemotherapy patients.

Based on the results, the FDA granted the experimental drug regimen with a priority review, and the agency is expected to make a decision by Sept. 25.