The most and least expensive cities for prescriptions

New York City is the most expensive city in the U.S. for prescriptions while Denver is the least expensive, according to recent research from GoodRx.
GoodRx analyzed the cash prices of the 500 most prescribed medications in 30 U.S. cities from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.
Here are the five most expensive metro areas for prescriptions:
- New York City: 13.69 percent above the national average
- Los Angeles: 11.76 percent above the national average
- Little Rock/Pine Bluff, Ark.: 11.61 percent above the national average
- Milwaukee: 11.04 percent above the national average
- San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, Calif.: 10.01 percent above the national average
Here are the five least expensive metro areas for prescriptions:
- Denver: 38.31 percent below the national average
- Houston: 18.95 percent below the national average
- Detroit: 18.11 percent below the national average
- Atlanta: 17.7 percent below the national average
- Tampa/St. Petersburg/Sarasota, Fla.: 15.79 percent below the national average