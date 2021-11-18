The most and least expensive cities for prescriptions

New York City is the most expensive city in the U.S. for prescriptions while Denver is the least expensive, according to recent research from GoodRx.

GoodRx analyzed the cash prices of the 500 most prescribed medications in 30 U.S. cities from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

Here are the five most expensive metro areas for prescriptions:

New York City: 13.69 percent above the national average



Los Angeles: 11.76 percent above the national average



Little Rock/Pine Bluff, Ark.: 11.61 percent above the national average



Milwaukee: 11.04 percent above the national average



San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, Calif.: 10.01 percent above the national average

Here are the five least expensive metro areas for prescriptions: