The 43 medications on TrumpRx

The federal direct-to-consumer website TrumpRx.gov currently lists 43 brand-name medications accessible through manufacturer-run cash discount programs.

The website, launched Feb. 5, connects consumers to pricing tied to most-favored-nation agreements between drugmakers and the federal government. The platform is primarily designed for uninsured patients or those without coverage for medications commonly prescribed for chronic, high-expenditure conditions.

At present, the platform offers medications from the first five drugmakers to strike most-favored-nation agreements: AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer. Additional products from other participating drugmakers will be added over time, the administration said.

While the website highlights significant discounts from manufacturer list prices, TrumpRx has faced early scrutiny over whether it delivers meaningful new savings beyond options already available to many patients. The website also notes some patients may be able to pay less through insurance.

Below is a snapshot of the drugs currently listed on TrumpRx, including the original list price and discounted price. Medications are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Abrilada

Use: Biosimilar to Humira; treats rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and psoriasis

TrumpRx price: Starting at $207.60

Original price: $519.00

2. Airsupra

Use: Rescue inhaler for asthma (albuterol + budesonide)

TrumpRx price: $201.00

Original price: $503.93

3. Azulfidine

Use: Ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis

TrumpRx price: Starting at $99.60

Original price: $199.20



4. Azulfidine En-Tabs

Use: Delayed-release sulfasalazine for ulcerative colitis and RA

TrumpRx price: Starting at $130.80

Original price: $261.60



5. Bevespi

Use: Maintenance inhaler for COPD

TrumpRx price: $51.00

Original price: $458.05



6. Cetrotide

Use: Fertility medication (prevents premature ovulation)

TrumpRx price: $22.50

Original price: $316.12



7. Chantix

Use: Smoking cessation

TrumpRx price: Starting at $94.34

Original price: $189.74

8. Cleocin

Use: Antibiotic (clindamycin)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $36.56

Original price: $73.12

9. Colestid

Use: Lowers cholesterol

TrumpRx price: Starting at $67.20

Original price: $135.60

10. Cortef

Use: Steroid (hydrocortisone)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $45.00

Original price: $91.80

11. Cytomel

Use: Thyroid hormone (liothyronine)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $6.00

Original price: $12.00

12. Diflucan

Use: Antifungal (fluconazole)

TrumpRx price: $14.06

Original price: $28.12

13. Duavee

Use: Menopause symptom treatment and osteoporosis prevention

TrumpRx price: $30.30

Original price: $202.00

14. Estring

Use: Vaginal estrogen ring for menopause symptoms

TrumpRx price: $249.00

Original price: $577.18



15. Eucrisa

Use: Topical treatment for eczema

TrumpRx price: $158.48

Original price: $792.40



16. Farxiga

Use: Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and CKD (SGLT2 inhibitor)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $181.59

Original price: $377.82



17. Genotropin

Use: Growth hormone therapy

TrumpRx price: Starting at $89.67

Original price: $224.14



18. Gonal-F

Use: Fertility treatment (stimulates ovulation)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $168.00

Original price: $966.04



19. Insulin Lispro

Use: Rapid-acting insulin for diabetes

TrumpRx price: Starting at $25.00

Original price: Not listed



20. Levoxyl

Use: Thyroid hormone (levothyroxine)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $35.10

Original price: $72.00



21. Lopid

Use: Lowers triglycerides (gemfibrozil)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $39.60

Original price: $79.20



22. Medrol

Use: Steroid (methylprednisolone)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $3.15

Original price: $6.30



23. Ngenla

Use: Weekly growth hormone injection

TrumpRx price: Starting at $2,217.00

Original price: $4,434.20



24. Nicotrol

Use: Nicotine inhaler for smoking cessation

TrumpRx price: $271.16

Original price: $542.34



25. Ovidrel

Use: Fertility treatment (triggers ovulation)

TrumpRx price: $84.00

Original price: $251.84



26. Ozempic Pen

Use: GLP-1 for Type 2 diabetes

TrumpRx price: Starting at $199.00

Original price: $1,027.51



27. Premarin

Use: Estrogen therapy for menopause

TrumpRx price: Starting at $99.00

Original price: $217.86



28. Premarin Vaginal Cream

Use: Vaginal estrogen therapy

TrumpRx price: $236.65

Original price: $473.30

29. Prempro

Use: Combination estrogen/progestin therapy

TrumpRx price: Starting at $98.84

Original price: $254.30



30. Pristiq

Use: Antidepressant (desvenlafaxine)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $200.10

Original price: $435.00



31. Protonix

Use: Acid reflux/GERD (pantoprazole)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $200.10

Original price: $447.28



32. Tikosyn

Use: Treats atrial fibrillation

TrumpRx price: Starting at $336.00

Original price: $672.00



33. Toviaz

Use: Treats overactive bladder

TrumpRx price: Starting at $43.50

Original price: $290.00



34. Vfend

Use: Antifungal (voriconazole)

TrumpRx price: $306.98

Original price: $613.96



35. Viracept

Use: HIV treatment (nelfinavir)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $607.20

Original price: $1,214.40



36. Wegovy Pen

Use: GLP-1 for weight loss

TrumpRx price: Starting at $199.00

Original price: $1,349.02



37. Wegovy Pill

Use: Oral semaglutide for weight loss

TrumpRx price: Starting at $149.00

Original price: $1,349.02

38. Xeljanz

Use: Rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis

TrumpRx price: Starting at $1,518.00

Original price: $3,204.00

39. Xigduo XR

Use: Type 2 diabetes (dapagliflozin + metformin)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $181.59

Original price: $599.72

40. Zarontin

Use: Absence seizures

TrumpRx price: Starting at $71.10

Original price: $143.46



41. Zavzpret

Use: Migraine nasal spray

TrumpRx price: $594.84

Original price: $1,189.65



42. Zepbound

Use: Weight loss (tirzepatide)

TrumpRx price: Starting at $299.00

Original price: $1,087.00



43. Zyvox