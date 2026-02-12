The 43 medications on TrumpRx

The federal direct-to-consumer website TrumpRx.gov currently lists 43 brand-name medications accessible through manufacturer-run cash discount programs.
The website, launched Feb. 5, connects consumers to pricing tied to most-favored-nation agreements between drugmakers and the federal government. The platform is primarily designed for uninsured patients or those without coverage for medications commonly prescribed for chronic, high-expenditure conditions.
At present, the platform offers medications from the first five drugmakers to strike most-favored-nation agreements: AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer. Additional products from other participating drugmakers will be added over time, the administration said.
While the website highlights significant discounts from manufacturer list prices, TrumpRx has faced early scrutiny over whether it delivers meaningful new savings beyond options already available to many patients. The website also notes some patients may be able to pay less through insurance.
Below is a snapshot of the drugs currently listed on TrumpRx, including the original list price and discounted price. Medications are listed in alphabetical order.
1. Abrilada
- Use: Biosimilar to Humira; treats rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and psoriasis
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $207.60
- Original price: $519.00
2. Airsupra
- Use: Rescue inhaler for asthma (albuterol + budesonide)
- TrumpRx price: $201.00
- Original price: $503.93
3. Azulfidine
- Use: Ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $99.60
- Original price: $199.20
4. Azulfidine En-Tabs
- Use: Delayed-release sulfasalazine for ulcerative colitis and RA
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $130.80
- Original price: $261.60
5. Bevespi
- Use: Maintenance inhaler for COPD
- TrumpRx price: $51.00
- Original price: $458.05
6. Cetrotide
- Use: Fertility medication (prevents premature ovulation)
- TrumpRx price: $22.50
- Original price: $316.12
7. Chantix
- Use: Smoking cessation
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $94.34
- Original price: $189.74
8. Cleocin
- Use: Antibiotic (clindamycin)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $36.56
- Original price: $73.12
9. Colestid
- Use: Lowers cholesterol
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $67.20
- Original price: $135.60
10. Cortef
- Use: Steroid (hydrocortisone)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $45.00
- Original price: $91.80
11. Cytomel
- Use: Thyroid hormone (liothyronine)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $6.00
- Original price: $12.00
12. Diflucan
- Use: Antifungal (fluconazole)
- TrumpRx price: $14.06
- Original price: $28.12
13. Duavee
- Use: Menopause symptom treatment and osteoporosis prevention
- TrumpRx price: $30.30
- Original price: $202.00
14. Estring
- Use: Vaginal estrogen ring for menopause symptoms
- TrumpRx price: $249.00
- Original price: $577.18
15. Eucrisa
- Use: Topical treatment for eczema
- TrumpRx price: $158.48
- Original price: $792.40
16. Farxiga
- Use: Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and CKD (SGLT2 inhibitor)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $181.59
- Original price: $377.82
17. Genotropin
- Use: Growth hormone therapy
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $89.67
- Original price: $224.14
18. Gonal-F
- Use: Fertility treatment (stimulates ovulation)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $168.00
- Original price: $966.04
19. Insulin Lispro
- Use: Rapid-acting insulin for diabetes
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $25.00
- Original price: Not listed
20. Levoxyl
- Use: Thyroid hormone (levothyroxine)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $35.10
- Original price: $72.00
21. Lopid
- Use: Lowers triglycerides (gemfibrozil)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $39.60
- Original price: $79.20
22. Medrol
- Use: Steroid (methylprednisolone)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $3.15
- Original price: $6.30
23. Ngenla
- Use: Weekly growth hormone injection
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $2,217.00
- Original price: $4,434.20
24. Nicotrol
- Use: Nicotine inhaler for smoking cessation
- TrumpRx price: $271.16
- Original price: $542.34
25. Ovidrel
- Use: Fertility treatment (triggers ovulation)
- TrumpRx price: $84.00
- Original price: $251.84
26. Ozempic Pen
- Use: GLP-1 for Type 2 diabetes
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $199.00
- Original price: $1,027.51
27. Premarin
- Use: Estrogen therapy for menopause
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $99.00
- Original price: $217.86
28. Premarin Vaginal Cream
- Use: Vaginal estrogen therapy
- TrumpRx price: $236.65
- Original price: $473.30
29. Prempro
- Use: Combination estrogen/progestin therapy
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $98.84
- Original price: $254.30
30. Pristiq
- Use: Antidepressant (desvenlafaxine)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $200.10
- Original price: $435.00
31. Protonix
- Use: Acid reflux/GERD (pantoprazole)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $200.10
- Original price: $447.28
32. Tikosyn
- Use: Treats atrial fibrillation
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $336.00
- Original price: $672.00
33. Toviaz
- Use: Treats overactive bladder
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $43.50
- Original price: $290.00
34. Vfend
- Use: Antifungal (voriconazole)
- TrumpRx price: $306.98
- Original price: $613.96
35. Viracept
- Use: HIV treatment (nelfinavir)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $607.20
- Original price: $1,214.40
36. Wegovy Pen
- Use: GLP-1 for weight loss
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $199.00
- Original price: $1,349.02
37. Wegovy Pill
- Use: Oral semaglutide for weight loss
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $149.00
- Original price: $1,349.02
38. Xeljanz
- Use: Rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $1,518.00
- Original price: $3,204.00
39. Xigduo XR
- Use: Type 2 diabetes (dapagliflozin + metformin)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $181.59
- Original price: $599.72
40. Zarontin
- Use: Absence seizures
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $71.10
- Original price: $143.46
41. Zavzpret
- Use: Migraine nasal spray
- TrumpRx price: $594.84
- Original price: $1,189.65
42. Zepbound
- Use: Weight loss (tirzepatide)
- TrumpRx price: Starting at $299.00
- Original price: $1,087.00
43. Zyvox
- Use: Antibiotic (linezolid)
- TrumpRx price: $122.74
- Original price: $245.48