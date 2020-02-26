Senators threaten to subpoena Express Scripts over insulin documents

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., threatened to subpoena Express Scripts — one of the country's largest pharmacy benefit managers — if it doesn't provide documents showing how it sets insulin prices by March 10.

The senators sent Express Scripts a letter last April asking it to provide documentation of how it sets insulin prices, but the company "failed to even attempt to answer many of the questions" the senators posed, they wrote in a follow-up letter sent Feb 25.

The senators, who are the ranking members of the Senate Finance Committee, had asked for documents regarding formulary placements and the negotiating process for rebates for insulin products.

Express Scripts' "unwillingness to provide the documents we requested fit an industrywide pattern of fighting efforts to shed light on PBM practices,'' the senators wrote in the letter.

The senators said if Express Scripts fails to produce the requested documents by March 10, they will subpoena the company for them.

"We take the committee’s inquiry very seriously and have been engaged with them on this request. We are committed to being cooperative," an Express Scripts spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review.

Read the full letter here.

