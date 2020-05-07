Rite Aid to triple COVID-19 testing capacity

Rite Aid is nearly tripling its COVID-19 testing capacity by opening 46 new sites May 11.

The retail pharmacy chain will have a total of 71 testing sites in 12 states with capacity to conduct a total of 10,000 tests daily.

All testing sites are using self-swab nasal tests that are overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

Most of the sites will operate through store drive thru-windows starting, the company said.

Rite Aid also is expanding its testing criteria to include asymptomatic adults.

