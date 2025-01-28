Pharmacists to CMS: Stocking drugs in negotiation program could hurt businesses

The National Community Pharmacists Association has told CMS that more than 90% of independent pharmacies may choose to stop stocking drugs included in the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program due to financial losses that could threaten their viability.

According to a recent survey of independent pharmacists, 93.2% of respondents have already decided not to participate in the program or are considering doing so, according to a Jan. 27 NCPA news release shared with Becker's.

The survey also found that 60.4% of independent pharmacists are considering not stocking one or more of the first 10 drugs listed in the program, while 32.8% have already decided against stocking them.

In addition, 96.5% of independent pharmacists reported that reimbursement rates from pharmacy benefit managers and Medicare Part D plans are jeopardizing the financial health of their businesses. Many respondents reported receiving payments below the National Average Drug Acquisition Cost for a significant portion of Medicare Part D prescriptions, exacerbating the financial strain.



Becker's reached out to CMS for comment and will update this story if new information is received.