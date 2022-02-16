Pharmacist workforce demand: 5 fast facts

Pharmacies nationwide are struggling to increase staffing levels to meet pandemic-related demands.

Here are five facts about 2021 demand for pharmacists, based on a report from the Pharmacy Workforce Center.

Five things to know:

1. Pharmacies posted 14,915 job listings for pharmacists in 2021, up from 12,639 job postings in 2020.

2. Job postings for pharmacists peaked in the first quarter of 2021 at 4,643. This figure dropped to 3,559 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

3. The South had the highest number of pharmacy job postings in 2021, followed by the West, Midwest and Northeast.

4. California had the most job postings for pharmacists of all states in 2021 at 2,197. Wyoming and Vermont had the lowest, both posting 19 listings.

5. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the highest number of postings were for retail pharmacists (1,319), followed by clinical pharmacists (1,076), other pharmacist occupations (697), hospital pharmacists (270) and pharmacy directors (197).



View the full report here.