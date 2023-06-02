Pfizer's experimental treatment of superbug infections shows promising results

A phase 3 trial of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's newly developed antibiotic combination revealed positive results, revealing a promising treatment for superbug infections, according to a June 1 press release.

In the trial, 41.7 percent of patients who received the drug combination were cured at the transition of care point. The trial included 15 patients at 12 locations in nine different countries.

The antibiotic is a combination of aztreonam and avibactam and could be used to treat serious bacterial infections that are resistant to most other drug therapy combinations.

As the growth of drug-resistant bacteria continues to rise across the globe, Pfizer;'s new combination could be one that holds promise of improved, life-saving outcomes for patients in need.

"We believe these data demonstrate that [aztreonam and avibactam], if approved, could be an important treatment option for patients with life-threatening bacterial infections that are resistant to almost all currently available antibiotics," James Rusnak, senior vice president and chief development officer, internal medicine, anti-infectives and hospital for Pfizer said in a statement. "We are committed to meeting this critical need and helping to address the global health threat of antimicrobial resistance."



The aztreonam-avibactam combination is being developed in partnership with Chicago-based AbbVie. Next, the company will likely seek FDA-approval of the drug.