Pfizer testing combo of pneumococcal vaccine, COVID-19 booster shot in vaccinated adults 65+

Pfizer said May 24 it began a trial in which fully vaccinated participants age 65 and older receive a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine as well as a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial's main goal is to determine whether the coadministration of vaccines is safe in older adults who have already received both of their Pfizer shots. The secondary objective is to determine what kind of immune response is brought about by the pneumococcal vaccine and booster shot.

Pfizer will enroll 600 participants in the trial, all of whom will have received their second dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at least six months prior to joining.

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate itself seeks to protect against serotypes that lead to the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.