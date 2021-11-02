Pfizer expects to deliver 2.3B COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Pfizer ​​expects to deliver 2.3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in fiscal year 2021,  resulting in $36 billion in revenue.

Here are three more details the drugmaker revealed Nov. 2 in its third-quarter earnings report.

  1. Pfizer's third-quarter sales revenue totaled $24.1 billion, primarily driven by sales of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine.

  2. Revenue from sales of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine totaled $13 billion in the third quarter.

  3. More than 75 percent of the vaccine's sales in 2021 are from outside the U.S.
 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles