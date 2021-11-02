Pfizer expects to deliver 2.3B COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Pfizer expects to deliver 2.3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in fiscal year 2021, resulting in $36 billion in revenue.
Here are three more details the drugmaker revealed Nov. 2 in its third-quarter earnings report.
- Pfizer's third-quarter sales revenue totaled $24.1 billion, primarily driven by sales of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine.
- Revenue from sales of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine totaled $13 billion in the third quarter.
- More than 75 percent of the vaccine's sales in 2021 are from outside the U.S.