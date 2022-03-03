PeaceHealth partners with 2 pharmacy companies

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth has partnered with specialty pharmacy Ardon Health and infusion pharmacy Emerging Health to expand services for patients who require complex treatments.

"Patients using specialty therapies and infusions are some of the most vulnerable in healthcare, and this partnership is truly a unique way of ensuring they receive excellent, collaborative care," Mike Dwyer, executive vice president of strategy and community health at PeaceHealth, said in a Feb. 28 news release.

The two pharmacies will work with the system's physicians upon a patient's diagnosis and when medical therapies are considered. The partnership will also allow pharmacists to coordinate more frequently with a patient's care team throughout treatment.

Existing patients with compatible insurance who use specialty pharmacy services will also be offered the option to receive their services through Ardon Health or Emerging Health.