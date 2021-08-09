Some Americans taking COVID-19 boosters into their own hands

The FDA has not yet approved the administration of COVID-19 booster shots, but some fully vaccinated Americans who are worried about waning protection and coronavirus variants are using creative avenues to get additional doses, The Boston Globe reported Aug. 6.

The FDA expects to establish the national strategy on COVID-19 booster shots by early September to determine when and which vaccinated Americans should get third doses.

But for now, some Americans — especially those who received Johnson and Johnson's vaccine and read about its potential ineffectiveness against the delta variant — are seeking boosters on their own. Some are crossing state lines, some are lying to pharmacists about their vaccination status, and some are going to pharmacies that don't require ID or insurance.



"I feel like we have to fend for ourselves," a woman who sought a COVID-19 booster shot after receiving Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and wishes to remain anonymous told The Boston Globe. "Who’s looking out for us? My doctor hasn’t called me. And the CDC keeps changing what we’re supposed to do."