Nearly 10% of kids 5-11 have gotten COVID-19 shot

The White House said that by the end of the day Nov. 17, roughly 10 percent of children ages 5 to 11 will have gotten their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, according to The Hill.

More than 2.6 million kids in the age group are expected to have their first dose by the end of the day. The vaccine rollout for the age group has been fully operational for 10 days, The Hill reported, with the CDC signing off on Pfizer shots for the age group Nov. 2.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients noted that it took 50 days for 10 percent of all adults to get one shot.

"We know there's more work to do, but these milestones represent critical progress and show we are on the right track in our fight against the virus," Mr. Zients said, according to The Hill.

The number of vaccination sites for children also increased by 50 percent over the last week to 30,000.

As of Nov. 16, 79.7 percent of people ages 12 and older in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.



But about 57 million people ages 12 and older are still unvaccinated, about 47 million of those being adults, The Hill reported.