Most online pharmacies being run illegally, federal report finds

A new report from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative found that of the 35,000 online pharmacies worldwide, 96% are operating illegally, contributing to the growth of counterfeit medicines.

The 2024 review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy found an increase in illicit online pharmacies, many of which are selling counterfeit drugs with serious health or safety risks, according to a Jan. 8 news release from the office.

The USTR said these illegal operations are often based outside the U.S. and are difficult to regulate. The report emphasized the need for stronger enforcement against such pharmacies and also pointed to efforts by governments worldwide to crack down on counterfeiting and piracy.

With the rise of e-commerce platforms, the market for counterfeit drugs has expanded, posing significant challenges for law enforcement and the pharmaceutical industry, the report said.