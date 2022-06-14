Moderna's vaccine had fewer side effects than Pfizer's in study

An observational study of nearly half a million inoculated people found the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines had similar side effects, but the risk was lower in Moderna's.

Of the 433,762 veterans studied over a 38-week period, receivers of the Pfizer shot had a higher risk of ischemic stroke, kidney injury, myocardial infarction and other thromboembolic events compared to those jabbed with Moderna's vaccine, according to the research published June 13 in JAMA.

Side effect risk of both mRNA-based vaccines was relatively low overall. The median age in the study was 69, and men made up 93 percent of participants.