Michigan Medicine to expand specialty pharmacy services with $52M investment 

Michigan Medicine plans to expand its specialty and mail-order pharmacy program through a $52 million renovation project, the Ann Arbor-based system said March 25.

The organization received approval from the U-M Board of Regents March 24 to purchase a $6 million manufacturing facility in Dexter, Mich. The health system is planning extensive renovations at the facility, which will serve as the new home for its specialty pharmacy services.

Through the expansion, Michigan Medicine said it plans to double the number of prescriptions its in-house pharmacy fills each year.

The renovation project is slated to be completed by summer 2023.



Learn more here.