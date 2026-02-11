KFF: Biden-era law boosts Medicare drug coverage ahead of price cuts

Coverage of high-cost drugs selected for Medicare price negotiation has improved under the Inflation Reduction Act, according to an analysis from KFF.

All Medicare Part D enrollees now have coverage of the first 10 drugs with negotiated prices in effect as of Jan. 1, 2026 — including all dosages and forms, according to the analysis, which was published Feb. 11. KFF found that access improved for nine of the 10 drugs compared to 2025. Coverage gains were most notable for the insulin products Fiasp and NovoLog, which previously reached 24% and 32% of enrollees, respectively, and for two dosages of the cancer drug Imbruvica. Those drugs are now covered by Part D.

The Inflation Reduction Act, enacted in 2022, requires Part D plans to cover each selected drug once negotiated prices take effect. KFF’s analysis found the policy has expanded access ahead of pricing reforms.

Looking to 2027, when negotiated prices for a second set of 15 drugs will take effect, KFF projects that coverage will broaden for several treatments not yet universally available. These include Wegovy, Austedo, Otezla and Breo Ellipta, many of which are currently excluded or partially covered by Part D plans.

KFF’s findings are based on Medicare formulary data from 2025 and 2026.