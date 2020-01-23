Insys founder gets 5.5 years in prison

John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 66 months in prison for running a scheme to bribe physicians to prescribe an addictive opioid, Law360 reported.

People who were affected by Subsys, Insys' fentanyl spray, testified before the sentencing, with one mother telling stories about her daughter, who died after getting addicted to Subsys. Some called Mr. Kapoor a "mobster" and "murderer," according to Law360.

Mr. Kapoor's sentence was the highest of the seven former Insys executives convicted, though the government had asked for 15 years. The next highest sentence after Mr. Kapoor was 33 months.

Mr. Kapoor said at his sentencing that he created Subsys to help patients who were dealing with cancer pain, as his wife had while battling breast cancer before her death in 2005. He said he never intended for it to be prescribed to those who didn't need it, Law360 reported.

Former CEO Michael Babich was sentenced to 30 months in prison and the former vice president of sales, Alec Burlakoff, got 26 months.

