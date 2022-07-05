Institute for Safe Medicine Practices issues Paxlovid guide after several errors reported

After the FDA reported dozens of pharmaceutical issues involved with Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms, the Institute for Safe Medication Practices updated its safe practice list for pharmacists June 30.

4 things to know:

1. Double check the emergency health record or prescribing system to ensure the correct dosage. Before prescribing, refer to the FDA's Paxlovid checklist for patient eligibility.

2. Don't prescribe the treatment to patients with severe renal failure. Paxlovid is authorized for moderate renal impairment.

3. Avoid naming the regimen's two pills, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, by the packaging's colors as this can lead to confusion.

4. The institute recommended Pfizer change the packaging on the renal dosing cartons to better differentiate the treatment from other Paxlovid packs.