How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 19, down in 31

- Small
- Medium
- Large
An average of 837,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a 3 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post.
New York has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 118 percent in the past week. About 65 percent of New York's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Oct. 19. Illinois saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 96 percent. About 54 percent of Illinois' population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- New York: up 118 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.64
- Alaska: up 113 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.99
- Missouri: up 91 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.14
- South Dakota: up 75 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.81
- Montana: up 72 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.76
- Nebraska: up 72 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.72
- Maine: up 69 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.81
- Indiana: up 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.36
- Ohio: up 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.3
- Virginia: up 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.2
- Hawaii: up 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.18
- Mississippi: up 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.05
- New Jersey: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.66
- New Mexico: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.39
- Pennsylvania: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.6
- Nevada: up 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.09
- Louisiana: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.81
- Massachusetts: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.98
- Wyoming: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.15
- South Carolina: down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.15
- Utah: down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.47
- Arizona: down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.36
- Florida: down 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.95
- Wisconsin: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.7
- Rhode Island: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.97
- Iowa: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.98
- Maryland: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.43
- Idaho: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.96
- Connecticut: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.02
- Colorado: down 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.76
- Texas: down 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.56
- District of Columbia: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.53
- Oklahoma: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.12
- Washington: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.66
- California: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.4
- Oregon: down 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.18
- Georgia: down 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.14
- Kentucky: down 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.09
- Tennessee: down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.99
- Arkansas: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.9
- North Dakota: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.45
- West Virginia: down 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.86
- Alabama: down 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.04
- Kansas: down 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.45
- Minnesota: down 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.21
- Michigan: down 29 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.97
- Vermont: down 30 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.62
- North Carolina: down 35 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.87
- Delaware: down 38 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.13
- New Hampshire: down 67 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.45
- Illinois: down 96 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.36