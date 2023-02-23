How 5 drugmakers fared in 2022

Here's how five of the biggest pharmaceutical companies did financially in 2022:

Pfizer saw an all-time high with its annual revenue as it raked in $100.3 billion. For 2023, the vaccine-maker said it expects to make between $67 billion and $71 billion amid waning demand for its COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 drug Paxlovid.

Johnson & Johnson saw sales of $94.9 billion, a 1.3 percent increase from its 2021 figure. About half of those earnings are from the U.S. Overall, its pharmaceutical business made $52.6 billion, its medical tech segment earned $27.4 billion and its consumer health business got $15 billion.

Merck's sales totaled $59.3 billion, amounting to a 22 percent increase since 2021. Some of its best-selling products included its COVID-19 antiviral Lagevrio and cancer drug Keytruda.

Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earning $46.2 billion. When adjusted to foreign exchange rates, it made 3 percent more than 2021. In the U.S., its revenue increased 9 percent to $31.8 billion.

Biogen earned $10.2 billion in 2022, a 7.4 percent decrease from the year prior. The company said its losses were "driven primarily by cost saving initiatives." Biogen said investors should "expect mid-single digit revenue decline" in 2023.