Half of US population fully vaccinated, White House says

The U.S. has fully vaccinated more than half of its total population against COVID-19, White House Data Director Cyrus Shahpar, MD, tweeted Aug. 6.

On Aug. 5, 821,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the U.S., including 565,000 people getting a first dose.

The seven-day average of newly vaccinated people has risen 44 percent in the last two weeks, Dr. Shahpar said, suggesting more unvaccinated people are getting their shots.

More than 193 million people, or 58.2 percent of all Americans, have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. Of the population eligible for the shots, 58.4 percent have been fully vaccinated.