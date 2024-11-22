GLP-2s, explained

GLP-1s and GLP-2s, or glucagon-like peptides, are both secreted from gut endocrine cells and promote nutrient absorption. As medications, they differ vastly.

There is only one FDA-approved GLP-2 medication: Takeda Pharmaceuticals' Gattex (teduglutide). The federal agency first approved the injectable in 2012, and it is for patients ages 1 and older who have short bowel syndrome and are dependent on parenteral support.

Gattex works to enhance gastrointestinal fluid — also called wet weight — absorption to wean patients off parenteral nutrition or intravenous fluid support.

Since the GLP-2 medication increases absorption through the intestine, a potential side effect is fluid retention, which might lead to weight gain. In mice, the intraperitoneal administration of GLP-2 reduced food intake, according to a 2012 study.

GLP-1s medications, on the other hand, can cause weight loss because they mimic a gut hormone that suppresses appetite. For this reason, they are used to treat Type 2 diabetes, chronic weight management, and cardiovascular conditions associated with obesity or being overweight. The GLP-1 drug class has gained recognition due to the popularity of therapies like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

An experimental GLP-2 medication, Zealand Pharma's glepaglutide, is awaiting a potential FDA approval for short bowel syndrome. Research has also suggested GLP-2s can increase bone density, but drug development is in its early stages.