Fortune's 5 most influential drugmakers

Johnson & Johnson ranked 36 on Fortune's annual list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies in 2020, making it the top-ranked drugmaker.

In all, the 500 companies generated $13.8 trillion in revenue in 2020, according to the list released in June 2021.

Here are the top five drugmakers on the list, accompanied by their Fortune 500 ranking and full-year revenues in 2021:

Editor's note: The revenues below are from 2021 and are not ordered from greatest to least, since Fortune's list is based on 2020 revenues.

36. Johnson & Johnson: $93.8 billion

65. Merck: $48.7 billion

68. AbbVie: $56.1 billion

75. Bristol Myers Squibb: $46.4 billion

77. Pfizer: $81.3 billion