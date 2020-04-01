FDA launches emergency program to speed COVID-19 drug development

The FDA has launched an emergency program with the goal of expediting the development of safe, effective drugs to treat COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program is designed to bring new therapies to COVID-19 patients as quickly as possible while supporting research to determine whether those therapies are safe and effective.

The agency said there are 10 "therapeutic agents" to treat COVID-19 that are in active trials and another 15 that are in planning stages. The FDA will update the numbers as they change.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

How 5 hospital pharmacies have responded to the coronavirus pandemic

CARES Act doesn't do enough to expand pharmacist roles, ASHP says

FDA issues emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.