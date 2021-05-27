FDA authorizes GSK-Vir antibody for high-risk COVID-19 patients

The FDA on May 26 granted emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology to treat those who are at high risk for hospitalization or death.

In March, the companies said their antibody drug, called sotrovimab, was 85 percent effective at reducing virus-related hospitalizations and death in a phase 3 clinical trial.

GlaxoSmithKline and Vir said the drug will be available in the U.S. "in the coming weeks."

Sotrovimab is the third single antibody drug the FDA has cleared to treat COVID-19, as treatments developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron have also received emergency use authorizations.