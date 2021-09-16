FDA approves Eli Lilly antibody cocktail for COVID-19 prevention

The FDA revised its emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail Sept. 16, allowing the treatment to be used as a post-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19 in individuals who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

The treatment, bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together, was granted FDA emergency use authorization in February.

Eli Lilly and the FDA stipulated that the antibody cocktail is authorized as a COVID-19 prophylaxis only for individuals who have been exposed to the virus. They also said the treatment is not a substitute for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eli Lilly's antibody cocktail is the second to be granted emergency use authorization for post-exposure COVID-19 prophylaxis, as the FDA revised the emergency use authorization for Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail, a combination of of casirivimab and imdevimab, in July.