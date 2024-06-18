FDA approves 1st adult vaccine for bacterial pneumonia

On June 17, Merck received FDA approval for a vaccine designed to protect adults from pneumococcus, a type of bacteria that can cause serious disease, including pneumonia.

The conjugate vaccine, called Capvaxive, is meant to protect against 21 strains of the bacteria that most often cause invasive pneumococcal disease in adults 50 and older. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet later in June to make recommendations on who should receive the single-dose vaccine.

Every year, about 150,000 adults are hospitalized due to pneumococcal pneumonia.

Capvaxive is the first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed for adults.