Essentia Health to open new pharmacy

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will open a new pharmacy in Brainerd (Minn.) May 2. 

Essential Health Brainerd St. Joseph's Pharmacy will offer a range of standard pharmacy services, including prescription medication services, vaccinations and specialty pharmacy services. 

In March, the system opened another pharmacy in Ely, Minn. Earlier this month, Essentia Health also said it was expanding curbside pharmacy services to 12 of its Minnesota pharmacy locations. The service allows patients to pick up medication refills that were requested by phone or online from their cars at locations without a drive-thru.

