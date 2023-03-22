Essentia Health reopens pharmacy, surgery center after partial roof collapse of adjacent building

Essentia Health's Miller Hill surgery center and pharmacy in Duluth, Minn., are set to reopen March 22 after a roof collapse at the Miller Hill Mall where its facilities are located forced closure.

The partial roof collapse, caused by heavy snow, happened March 14 and "did not directly impact any Essentia Health facilities at the mall," the health system said in a statement March 16. However, its "facilities closed while work was conducted to confirm the integrity of our buildings after heavy snowfall," Essentia Health noted in a statement.

Several Essentia locations in the mall remained closed throughout the week and weekend while awaiting structural inspections to be completed by "city staff, fire and structural engineers."

Upon initial closure, Essentia Health worked with patients to reschedule or move appointments. Now, as it reopens its facilities, the system says all appointments will resume as scheduled.