Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk urge employers to cover cost of weight loss drugs

In an unconventional push to expand coverage for weight loss medications, Eli Lilly representatives recently visited the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association to promote their drug Zepbound with a goal to convince that organization of the long-term cost savings associated with obesity treatment, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 19.

Drugmakers are likewise reaching out to other employers with the message that treating obesity will ultimately save them money.

Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, both priced at over $1,000 a month, have faced resistance from employers due to their high up-front costs. However, drugmakers argue that covering these drugs can reduce long-term expenses by preventing obesity-related health issues, workers compensation claims and disability costs. This is particularly appealing to large employers who manage employee health benefits.

Eli Lilly's strategy includes targeting employer coalitions and directly engaging health benefit managers, aiming to highlight the potential savings by offering weight loss medications.

While many employers, especially smaller ones, remain hesitant, support is growing among larger companies, with some covering the drugs or considering them as part of their health benefit packages.