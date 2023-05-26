Drugmakers delay cisplatin resupply dates for 4th time

An ongoing shortage of cancer drug cisplatin just got longer.

Drugmakers told the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists they expect their cisplatin supply to return to normal levels in June, according to a May 26 post from the ASHP. The drug is used for bladder cancer, squamous cell head and neck cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, osteosarcoma, esophageal cancer, adrenal cortex carcinoma, breast cancer, endometrial cancer and liver cancer.

The drug shortage began in early February, momentarily ended in mid-March, and bounced back into short supply throughout April and May. In each update from the ASHP, drug companies have said release dates are further delayed.

In the latest update, 10 cisplatin injections are on back order while Teva Pharmaceuticals reports having enough supply of one solution. Accord Healthcare said it cannot predict a release date for two backordered solutions; Fresenius Kabi estimated a resupply date between mid- and late-June for three solutions; and Hikma Pharmaceuticals said its two solutions should be available again in early June.

WG Critical Care told the ASHP it has cisplatin vials "available for providers with patients that have imminent need."