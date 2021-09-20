Delivery service Gopuff launches pharmacy service

Gopuff, a delivery startup for food and everyday items, has launched a pharmacy service pilot in its home base of Philadelphia, Insider reported Sept. 20.

Pharmacy customers can get a prescription through Gopuff's website, which offers users clinician visits powered by virtual care startup Wheel. Users can receive prescriptions including birth control, acne drugs and erectile dysfunction medications.

Gopuff's pharmacy services are provided by GB Health, according to the "Terms and Conditions" document pharmacy customers see on Gopuff's app.

Gopuff told Insider its prescription delivery service, dubbed Gopuff Pharmacy, is a limited pilot.