DEA suspends Illinois pharmacy's registration over alleged controlled substance violations

The Drug Enforcement Administration's Chicago Division has suspended Evergreen (Ill.) Park Pharmacy from dispensing controlled substances after an investigation uncovered alleged regulatory violations.

DEA investigators on April 27 said Evergreen Park Pharmacy was suspended from dispensing schedule II-V controlled pharmaceutical medicines after its investigation and a subsequent Illinois Prescription Monitoring Program review found the pharmacy allegedly dispensed "excessive opioids and dangerous drug combinations" to multiple patients.

The administration said a pharmacy expert review of dispensing records for three patients concluded "the quantities and combinations of controlled substance medications dispensed to these patients were not for legitimate medical purposes and could have led to respiratory failure and death."

"If a pharmacy fails to maintain regulated professional standards when dispensing controlled substances, and continued dispensing authority would be inconsistent with the public interest, the DEA may administratively suspend and ultimately revoke the pharmacy's registration," investigators said in their announcement, adding the suspension order only alleges violations and gives registrants the right to administrative hearings.