CVS, Walgreens close some pharmacies on weekends due to staffing shortages

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies across the country are closing early or shutting down on weekends as the omicron surge exacerbates staffing shortages, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 14.

Both chains told the Journal weekend shutdowns are rare but become necessary when a location does not have enough staff to remain open.

CVS and Walgreens said they cannot quantify how many locations are shutting down on weekends, as closures fluctuate weekly and often occur on short notice. Both chains said the majority of their pharmacies remain open for their regular hours.

Before the omicron surge, the pharmacy chains were already battling severe staffing shortages and launching hiring blitzes to meet increased demand for pharmacy services such as vaccinations, boosters and testing.