Civica launches drug shortage program for 225 rural hospitals 

The Civica Foundation has received a $3.2 million grant to launch a program aimed at expanding access to generic medications for rural hospitals in nine states.

The Civica Rural Hospital Program will support rural and critical access hospitals in Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to a May 7 news release from the foundation. The initiative is designed to help hospitals secure access to generic medicines frequently affected by national drug shortages.

The three-year pilot program is expected to support approximately 225 rural hospitals representing an estimated 6,750 hospital beds. The Civica Foundation said grant funding will cover per-bed membership fees for eligible hospitals, allowing them to join Civica at no cost. Civica also said it will waive annual purchase commitments for participating hospitals.

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