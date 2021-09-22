CDC vaccine advisory panel meeting on COVID boosters: 4 notes

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 in Atlanta to discuss COVID-19 booster shots.

Four things to know about the meeting:

The CDC committee's role is to decide who should get boosters of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and when. The FDA's vaccine advisory committee voted Sept. 17 to authorize a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine in people ages 65 and older and those at high risk of severe disease. The CDC committee is to decide who belongs in the high-risk category, according to The New York Times.



Similar to the way the FDA vaccine panel's decisions are not final until accepted by the FDA, the CDC advisory committee's recommendations for who gets a booster shot must be accepted by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD.



The committee's decision may not come until late afternoon Sept. 23, the Times reported. The FDA may make a formal decision on authorizing a booster of Pfizer's shot before the CDC committee makes its recommendation, according to CNBC.



The CDC advisory committee is independent of the FDA and hasn't always aligned with the FDA's decision on who should get a certain vaccine, USA Today noted.

Find the CDC committee's meeting agenda here.