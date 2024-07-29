California system eyes internal pharmacy opportunities with partnership

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health is collaborating with data analytics firm Loopback Analytics to level up the health system's specialty pharmacy services.

Antony Gobin, PharmD, Loma Linda University Health's senior vice president of pharmacy services, told Becker's the Loopback partnership will help identify internal capture opportunities for the pharmacy.



"It's an attempt for us to be able to take care of and treat Loma Linda patients," Dr. Gobin said. "Patients will be seen by our physicians, within one of our clinics, and sometimes their specialty pharmacy is not ours. Keeping everything in house, within our system, is better for patient care. This is going to help us identify some of those opportunities."



Dr. Gobin highlighted how some health systems have found that in-house specialty pharmacies can provide better patient care because they have access to patient profiles, lab results and visit history.



Beyond improving patient care, Loopback's technology also finds opportunities for more payer access by identifying patient insurance with which the pharmacy is not yet contracted, Dr. Gobin said.



The Loopback partnership, announced in a July 24 news release from the company, also allows the Loma Linda pharmacy to streamline costs.



"They allowed us to consolidate," he said. "We would often have two different vendors serving one purpose. Now, we can get it all at one place."