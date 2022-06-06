Bristol Myers Squibb to buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1B

Global pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb is teed up to acquire Turning Point Therapeutics for $76 per share by the end of Q3.

Both company's boards of directors approved the transaction.

Turning Point Therapeutics's prize is repotrectinib, a drug targeting non-small cell lung cancer currently in its phase 1/2 clinical trials. Bristol Myers Squibb expects repotrectinib's market debut in 2023.

"Today's news builds upon our long legacy of pioneering next-generation medicines for patients with cancer," Bristol Myers Squibb's CMO Samit Hirawat, MD, said in a June 3 company news release. "With repotrectinib, we have the opportunity to change the standard of care and address a significant unmet medical need for ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients."

The FDA granted Turning Point Therapeutics three breakthrough therapy designations for repotrectinib May 10.