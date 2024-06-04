Baptist Health completes $40M central pharmacy

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is slated to open one of the nation's first autonomous pharmacy centers June 5.

The system began construction on the $40 million, 102,000-square-foot facility — located on the campus of Baptist Health La Grange (Ky.) — in March 2023.

The high-tech central pharmacy services center features a robotics-assisted warehouse capable of filling up to 14,000 prescriptions daily.

The facility will create 200 jobs and allow Baptist to streamline pharmacy operations across its nine hospitals in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Pharmacy leaders told Becker's in January that the central pharmacy will give the system greater visibility into medication inventory amid drug shortages and free up in-house pharmacies to expand on-site services for inpatients.

The center will also be used for hands-on pharmacy training for students via a new program with Oldham County Schools, according to a June 3 news release.