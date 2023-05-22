ASHP launches national pharmacy technician group

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists has announced the inaugural launch of a national membership organization aimed at supporting and advocating for policies that advance the role of pharmacist technicians in patient care.

The Pharmacy Technician Society was built out of the foundation of ASHP's Pharmacy Technician Forum founded in 2018. Priorities from the forum group will be transitioned to the new society and members will also automatically become members of the newly formed group as well.

The ASHP cited a projected growth of 5 percent between 2021 and 2023 in the pharmacist technician profession, per statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as a key reason for its impetus to further build upon this initiative, according to a May 17 press release.

Among other things, the Pharmacy Technician Society will also serve to create professional development opportunities, networking, publications and more for members, according to the release