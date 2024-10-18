Antidepressant prescriptions linked to stock declines: 3 study takeaways

A recent study found a correlation between stock market downturns and rising antidepressant prescriptions.
Here are three things to know:
- Researchers from Muncie, Ind.-based Ball State University examined data from approximately 300 metropolitan areas, tracking local stock prices and antidepressant prescriptions over the course of two years.
- The study found that a 12.8% drop in local stock prices over two weeks was associated with a 0.42% increase in antidepressant prescriptions, while a smaller 6.4% decline correlated with a 0.21% rise, according to a Oct. 17 report from The Wall Street Journal report. Individuals ages 46-55 were most likely to acquire antidepressant prescriptions when stocks fell.
- The study found no similar increases in psychological interventions when stock prices rise.