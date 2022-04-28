AmerisourceBergen launches home infusion program for health systems

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
AmerisourceBergen launched a program to help health systems launch and optimize home infusion service lines.
The program provides support in five areas, according to an April 28 news release. They are:
- Home infusion program design, including operational optimization, clinical protocols, quality assurance and accreditation
- Contracting for home infusion products
- Payer contracting and prescription analytics
- Home infusion-specific software that integrates with a health system's EHR
- Revenue risk mitigation throughout the referral, intake, billing and collection process