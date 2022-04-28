AmerisourceBergen launches home infusion program for health systems

AmerisourceBergen launched a program to help health systems launch and optimize home infusion service lines.

The program provides support in five areas, according to an April 28 news release. They are:

  1. Home infusion program design, including operational optimization, clinical protocols, quality assurance and accreditation

  2. Contracting for home infusion products

  3. Payer contracting and prescription analytics

  4. Home infusion-specific software that integrates with a health system's EHR

  5. Revenue risk mitigation throughout the referral, intake, billing and collection process

