AdventHealth opens pharmacy kiosks to boost prescription access

Some patients can now skip the pharmacy line and pick up their prescriptions at kiosks in two physicians' offices, thanks to AdventHealth, an Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based system with about 50 hospitals.

AdventHealth teamed up with SpotRx, a pharmacy delivery company, to fashion the kiosks for a clinic in Citrus Park, Fla., and another in Tampa, Fla., according to an Aug. 10 press release. The machine is running in the Citrus Park location, and the health system expects the Tampa kiosk to open later this year.

To use them, "patients insert a prescription receipt, and the kiosk dispenses the medication," AdventHealth said.

Each kiosk will have acute and chronic medications, creams, ointments, eye drops, test strips and over-the-counter products, but they won't supply controlled medications such as diazepam or oxycodone.