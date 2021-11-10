900,000 children ages 5-11 will have their first COVID shots by the end of today

About 900,000 children ages 5-11 will have received their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Nov. 10, a White House official told NPR.

That means about 3 percent of children in that age group will have received a dose by the end of the day.

About 700,000 more children have appointments scheduled for coming days at pharmacies. The White House official said that number does not include appointments being made at places like pediatricians offices or children's hospitals.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Oct. 28 found that 27 percent of parents of children ages 5-11 planned to get their child vaccinated as soon as it was authorized.