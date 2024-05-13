8 tips to enhance hospital specialty pharmacies, per McKesson

As hospitals and health systems increase investments in the specialty pharmacy industry, leaders should be nimble in their payer and drugmaker relationships, according to McKesson.

In a recent post, the consulting company's health systems editorial team recommended eight focus areas for specialty pharmacy leaders:

1. Policy: Stay on top of policy changes and their potential effects on specialty pharmacy services.

2. Payer: Analyze reimbursement changes, collaborate with partners and consultants, and reevaluate contracts for an advantage in negotiations.

3. Drugmakers: Ensure your organization has enough personnel to meet pharmaceutical companies' criteria. These workers will guarantee compliance rates are met and help manage limited distribution drugs.

4. Provider: The best specialty pharmacies foster the evolution of the specialty pharmacist's role, including supporting collaboration agreements with clinicians.

5. Pharmacy: "Specialty pharmacy is poised to set a new standard of care for outpatients pharmacies," McKesson said, and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' high-value pharmacy enterprise framework could uncover growth opportunities.

6. Processes: Leverage relationships with partners to level up technology and automation.

7. Patient care: High maturity specialty pharmacies account for administrative and workflow challenges that come with expanded service lines, and automation and other streamlining strategies are vital when providing equitable care.

8: Patient advocacy: Help lower the cost of care and effectively communicate those successes to assist the specialty pharmacy's budget.