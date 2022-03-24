8 drugmakers scaling back operations in Russia

Many drugmakers have halted or scaled back operations in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine but are still supplying the country with critical, life-saving medications.

Eight drugmakers limiting business in Russia:

Pfizer halted investments in Russia and said it will not run any new clinical trials in the country. The company on March 14 said it plans to work with regulators to move existing trials to alternative sites.

Eli Lilly has suspended all investments, promotional activities and new clinical trials in Russia. The drugmaker will also stop exporting non-essential medicines to the country, according to a March 15 statement.

Bayer stopped all non-essential business in Russia, the company said March 16. The drugmaker suspended all advertising and promotional activities, paused capital investment projects indefinitely and said it will not pursue new business opportunities in the country.

AbbVie has temporarily suspended operations for its aesthetics products in Russia, including its best-selling drug Botox.

Novartis has suspended capital investments, media advertising and other promotional activities in the country. The drugmaker has also paused new clinical trials and the enrollment of participants in existing trials, according to a March 22 statement.



Merck, Johnson & Johnson and Roche have also paused clinical trial enrollment in Russia, according to Bloomberg.