6 recent drug recalls

Here are six recalls drug companies issued in January, as listed by the FDA.

1. Esupplementsales recalled all lots of its Hard Dawn Rise and Shine capsules Jan. 28 due to the presence of tadalafil, an ingredient commonly used in treatments for male erectile dysfunction. The ingredient's inclusion makes the capsules an unapproved drug, the FDA said.

2. AuroMedics Pharma on Jan. 26 recalled one lot of its polymyxin b injection, an antibiotic, due to the presence of particulate matter.

3. Blaine Labs Company recalled one lot of its RevitaDerm wound care gel Jan. 27 after discovering a bottle was contaminated with the bacteria Bacillus cereus.

4. Mylan Pharmaceutical on Jan. 18 recalled one batch of its Semglee prefilled insulin pens, which are packaged in a carton of five, after discovering that some pens in a carton may be missing their labels.

5. Viona Pharmaceuticals recalled 23 lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets Jan. 7 after detecting an ingredient impurity.



6. Lohxa on Jan. 11 recalled one lot of its Senna Syrup, a laxative, due to microbial contamination.